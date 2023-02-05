Jump to content

Liveupdated1675607223

Liverpool vs Reading LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Prenton Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 13:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675607178

Liverpool vs Reading

Attempt missed. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jade Moore.

5 February 2023 14:26
1675607138

Liverpool vs Reading

Jade Moore (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 14:25
1675606911

Liverpool vs Reading

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

5 February 2023 14:21
1675606839

Liverpool vs Reading

Offside, Reading Women. Lily Woodham tries a through ball, but Emma Harries is caught offside.

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606767

Liverpool vs Reading

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

5 February 2023 14:19
1675606651

Liverpool vs Reading

Attempt saved. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

5 February 2023 14:17
1675606541

Liverpool vs Reading

Offside, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard tries a through ball, but Rachel Rowe is caught offside.

5 February 2023 14:15
1675606354

Liverpool vs Reading

Foul by Jasmine Matthews (Liverpool Women).

5 February 2023 14:12
1675606263

Liverpool vs Reading

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 14:11
1675606233

Liverpool vs Reading

Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

5 February 2023 14:10

