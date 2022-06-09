Paris police apologises for tear-gassing Liverpool fans at Champions League final
Paris police boss Didier Lallement has acknowledged a “failure” of his force’s behaviour around the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid and has apologised for the use of tear gas on supporters.
“It is obviously a failure. It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It was a failure because the image of the country was undermined,” he said in a French Senate session on Thursday.
Sky report Lallement apologising for authorising the use of tear gas but adding he “felt he had no other option under the circumstances”.
Previously, the chief claimed up to 40,000 fans tried to gain access to the Stade de France for the final using fake tickets or no tickets at all, which has been widely disputed by media and supporters who were in attendance, and he offered no evidence to support his claim here.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies