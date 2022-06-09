Paris police apologises for tear-gassing Liverpool fans at Champions League final

Paris police boss Didier Lallement has acknowledged a “failure” of his force’s behaviour around the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid and has apologised for the use of tear gas on supporters.

“It is obviously a failure. It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It was a failure because the image of the country was undermined,” he said in a French Senate session on Thursday.

Sky report Lallement apologising for authorising the use of tear gas but adding he “felt he had no other option under the circumstances”.

Previously, the chief claimed up to 40,000 fans tried to gain access to the Stade de France for the final using fake tickets or no tickets at all, which has been widely disputed by media and supporters who were in attendance, and he offered no evidence to support his claim here.

