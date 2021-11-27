Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield (Getty)

Follow all the latest updates as Liverpool take on Southampton at Anfield today in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds bounced back from defeat at West Ham to beat Arsenal 4-0 last time out, and are aiming to keep pace with leaders Chelsea and second-place Man City above them by sinking the Saints.

Southampton’s impressive recent spell of three wins in four came to an end at Norwich in Dean Smith’s first game in charge of the Canaries, and they face a tough job this afternoon to stop the attacking power of the league’s top scorers, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah will be a particular threat having scored 11 goals already this season, while Sadio Mane is second in the charts with seven, and Diogo Jota fifth with five.

Klopp praised Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl on Friday, saying his Liverpool side must be “creative” to make the breakthrough. “Ralph is obviously organising a proper team there. They maybe expect not to have majority of possession, they start very often 4-4-2 and can change to five at the back in the game. They are a very well drilled team. We have to be creative to break them down.”

