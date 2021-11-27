Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE with Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the Premier League game at Anfield
Follow all the latest updates as Liverpool take on Southampton at Anfield today in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds bounced back from defeat at West Ham to beat Arsenal 4-0 last time out, and are aiming to keep pace with leaders Chelsea and second-place Man City above them by sinking the Saints.
Southampton’s impressive recent spell of three wins in four came to an end at Norwich in Dean Smith’s first game in charge of the Canaries, and they face a tough job this afternoon to stop the attacking power of the league’s top scorers, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah will be a particular threat having scored 11 goals already this season, while Sadio Mane is second in the charts with seven, and Diogo Jota fifth with five.
Klopp praised Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl on Friday, saying his Liverpool side must be “creative” to make the breakthrough. “Ralph is obviously organising a proper team there. They maybe expect not to have majority of possession, they start very often 4-4-2 and can change to five at the back in the game. They are a very well drilled team. We have to be creative to break them down.”
Follow all the action below, live, after the conclusion of Arsenal vs Newcastle.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
87 mins: Chance! Tomiyasu fires the ball up the pitch towards Martinelli. He brings the ball under control and drives into the box. Lascelles comes across and shoulders Martinelli off the ball before he can shoot. Tough defending and Martinelli’s feeling that one.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
84 mins: Thomas Partey is taken off by Mikel Arteta and gets replaced with Mohamed Elneny.
Lacazette is played into the box but can’t find space to shoot. Lascelles drops to the goalline as Dubravka charges down the Arsenal forward and smothers the ball for Newcastle.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
81 mins: Saint-Maximin drives the ball down the left wing before leaving it to Willock. He makes a nice turn on the edge of the box and hits a decent shot at goal but Ramsdale clings onto the ball at the near post.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
78 mins: Newcastle haven’t offered much in this half. They’ve had to settle for long ranged efforts from Jonjo Shelvey that keep getting blocked by the Arsenal defenders.
Tavares swings an early cross into the Newcastle box and almost plays in Martinelli but the forward’s first touch is poor and the ball rolls to Dubravka.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
75 mins: Aubameyang’s day is done as Mikel Arteta brings on Alexandre Lacazette for the last 15 minutes.
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
72 mins: Fabian Schar takes a shot from range and wins a corner after his effort is deflected out of play. Ryan Fraser delivers the set piece into the middle of the box but the ball gets headed out to Miguel Almiron. He gives it to Jonjo Shelvey whose ball back into the danger zone comes out to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he boots it away.
Liverpool vs Southampton: Line-ups
After the conclusion of this match between Arsenal and Newcastle, we’ll be covering Liverpool’s match against Southampton. Here’s how the two teams line up:
Liverpool XI:
Southampton XI:
Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle
69 mins: Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have been brought on by Eddie Howe. Matt Ritchie and Joelinton are the men to go off.
A threaded pass comes into the left side of the box for Aubameyang who looks to chip it over the goalkeeper but gets beaten to the ball by Dubravka who slides across the deck and nudges it away from the Arsenal captain.
GOAL! Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle (Martinelli, 66’)⚽️
66 mins: Is this his first touch?! No, but it’s Martinelli’s first involvement in the match. Arsenal work the ball up the right side of the pitch with Martinelli knocking in inside before running towards the box. The ball comes out to Tomiyasu who lifts the ball into the box as Martinelli makes his run. The ball comes over his shoulder and he guides the volley towards the far side of the goal with a side-footed finish past Dubravka.
Arsenal 1 - 0 Newcastle
65 mins: Bukayo Saka is replaced with Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal.
The Gunners swing the corner into the box and Tavares flicks it on. It almost drops for Partey but Newcastle clear their lines. Shelvey collects the loose ball and boots it up the pitch for Wilson to break into the box. He dribbles into the area and gets tackled by a back-tracking Tavares. Newcastle want a penalty but Stuart Attwell plays on.
