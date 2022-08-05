Liverpool facing spell without Ibrahima Konate through injury
The French defender suffered a knee problem in the pre-season friendly against Strasbourg last week and Liverpool will begin the campaign without six injured players
Liverpool will be without Ibrahima Konate for a while with an injury that is sufficiently serious that Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to allow Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this transfer window.
Klopp is not planning to go back into the transfer market but admitted it is “not cool” that Liverpool are depleted ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham.
Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones are also out while Naby Keita, who has been ill, could miss the trip to Craven Cottage, though Alisson Becker is available again after missing the Community Shield.
Klopp said: “Ibou was [hurt] in a challenge against Strasbourg. We have to see how long it will take but he’s out for a while.
“We cannot solve the problems we have with a transfer. At the moment it makes no sense to us. The transfer window is open so we will see but the plans are not to go in that direction.”
Konate became Virgil van Dijk’s central-defensive partner at the end of last season, starting the Champions League final. Without him, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are the alternatives to play alongside the Dutchman.
Phillips, who was loaned to Bournemouth last season, had been expected to leave Anfield before the close of the window but now seems set to stay. “It will influence the transfer,” Klopp said.
