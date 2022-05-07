✕ Close Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails players as ‘mentality monsters’ show up vs Villarreal

Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have ramifications on both the title and top-four races. The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side can spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase as Spurs arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their own top-four bid. Three points would put them above the Gunners – who face Leeds tomorrow – and ensure they are within touching distance of the top four ahead the crucial north London derby on Thursday.

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield after Man Utd take on Brighton: