Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Luis Diaz starts
Follow all the live action from Anfield as the Reds take on Spurs
Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have ramifications on both the title and top-four races. The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.
Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.
Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side can spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase as Spurs arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their own top-four bid. Three points would put them above the Gunners – who face Leeds tomorrow – and ensure they are within touching distance of the top four ahead the crucial north London derby on Thursday.
Follow the action and updates as Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield after Man Utd take on Brighton:
Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd
76 mins: Another shot from range by Bruno Fernandes is sent straight into the arms of Robert Sanchez. Fernandes is trying to salvage a bit of pride for the visitors. They’ve not been at the races today, their season is limping to a predictably poor end.
Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd
73 mins: Disallowed goal! Harry Maguire is brought on for the final 20 minutes or so and wins the ball in the air from a United corner. He knocks it at Sanchez who keeps it out but pushes the ball back ot Maguire. This time he shoots with his left foot and pulls the ball across to the far post. It’s going wide but Edinson Cavani turns it into the back of the net before getting flagged offside.
Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd
70 mins: Another fine save from Robert Sanchez! Man Utd play the ball across to Bruno Fernandes who meets it with a first time shot from outside the box. He gets a good strike on the ball and puts a touch of swerve on the effort but Sanchez has it covered and palms the ball safely away.
Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd
67 mins: That shot was also Alexis Mac Allister’s last involvement in the game as Graham Potter brings on Adam Webster to replace him. The Brighton fans are in full voice now and give a huge cheer as Robert Sanchez keeps out a headed effort from Edinson Cavani.
Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd
64 mins: Off the post! Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck combine to work the ball around Victor Lindelof who steps too far up the pitch and leaves a gaping hole in the back line. Mac Allister then slides the ball over to Pascal Gross who brings it into the box. He squares it back ot Mac Allister to confuse Raphael Varane but Mac Allister’s effort hits the near post and bounces wide!
GOAL! Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd (Trossard, 60’)⚽️
60 mins: Another one! Manchester United are gone. They’ve checked out and are already thinking about the beach holidays this summer. This is woeful defending. Pascal Gross slides a through ball into the box as Danny Welbeck runs in behind Raphael Varane. Welbeck looks to chip David De Gea but Diogo Dalot sprints back to clear the ball off the line. Leandro Trossard goes with him and gets in front of the ball as Dalot tries to clear it. It hits Trossard in the chest then bounces over the line!
There’s a VAR check for a potential handball by Trossard but he’s fine and the goal stands.
GOAL! Brighton 3 - 0 Man Utd (Gross, 58’)⚽️
58 mins: How easy was that! Robert Sanchez fires a long diagonal ball over to Marc Cucurella on the left wing. He brings the ball down and slides it in front of Diogo Dalot to give Leandro Trossard space to run into. He takes the ball into the penalty area, draws Victor Lindelof out of position then passes it to Pascal Gross. Gross splits the centre-backs and coolly guides the ball into the far bottom corner.
Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd
55 mins: Cucurella and Trossard make for a solid combo on Brighton’s left side. Dalot and Lindelof are having real trouble keeping them at bay especially when the left-back pushes high into the visitor’s final third.
Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd
52 mins: Marc Cucurella emulates Moises Caicedo in scoring his first Premier League goal for Brighton in this game.
Man Utd are all at sea but they win a corner that Alex Telles puts into the middle. It comes all the way through to Fred who gives it to Bruno Fernandes. He switches the play back over to the left side where Diogo Dalot’s cross goes out of play.
GOAL! Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd (Cucurella, 49’)⚽️
49 mins: Brighton have picked up where they left off! The home side win a throw in on the right wing and send it into the box for Alexis Mac Allister. He drills a pass across the six-yard box and finds Leandro Trossard on the opposite side of the area. Trossard brings the ball under control then lays it off to Marc Cucurella who runs onto a first time strike and blasts it past David De Gea.
