Jurgen Klopp’s Red take on Ryan Mason’s Spurs with both teams battling for the European spots
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams likely to be vying for fifth place and a Europa League spot this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have a game in hand on Spurs but are currently two places and one point behind them in the Premier League table with Aston Villa separating the sides. After a difficult season, Liverpool are finally finding some consistency and are on a three-match winning run which could prove vital by the end of this campaign. The Reds look better-settled in possession and with home form still strong they’re the favourites heading into this encounter against a Spurs team lacking in confidence.
Ryan Mason is the second interim coach to lead the London outfit after Cristian Stellini was sacked following Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat against Newcastle in their last away game. However, the manager inspired a positive response out of his players that saw them fight back for a 2-2 draw in midweek against Manchester United, in what was his opening match at the helm. Can they build off that performance and beat Liverpool this afternoon?
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool and Tottenham clash in the Premier League:
Liverpool form ‘only the start’ as Jurgen Klopp seeks consistent performances
Jurgen Klopp believes it is too early to say that Liverpool have turned a corner as he insisted that their joint longest winning run of the season does not mean they have found consistency.
Liverpool have won their last three league matches but Klopp challenged them to make it the start of something bigger when they host Tottenham on Sunday.
His side are up to seventh and will go above Spurs with victory at Anfield, putting them on course to qualify for the Europa League.
Three straight wins have put the Reds within touching distance of weekend opponents Tottenham
Liverpool vs Tottenham team changes
Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool team that defeated West Ham last time out. Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip in defence with Harvey Elliott taking the place of Jordan Henderson in midfield. The big news though is that Luis Diaz starts in the forward line after recovering from injury - Diogo Jota drops out.
For Tottenham Ryan Mason makes two changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Man Utd. Ben Davies replaces Clement Lenglet and Dejan Kulusevski starts ahead of Richarlison.
Liverpool vs Tottenham line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skip, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kulusevski; Kane
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Spurs have arrived at Anfield and the official team news is expected out very soon. Who will make the starting XIs?
Tottenham’s interim manager shares touching message to fans: ‘It helped us massively’
Ryan Mason promised Tottenham Hotspur‘s players will stick together between now and the end of the season after they staged an impressive second-half comeback to draw with Manchester United.
Spurs were coming off the back of a 6-1 drubbing away to Newcastle on Sunday and looked in trouble again when Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired United into a 2-0 half-time lead.
But Mason rallied his players at the break and they hit back strongly in the second half, goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min rescuing the result and reminding home fans of their team’s powers of recovery after the debacle on Tyneside.
That result led to the sacking of interim coach Cristian Stellini by Daniel Levy, and the Tottenham chairman was the target of Spurs fans’ anger in the first half when it looked like their team would be overrun.
Following Spurs players offering a refund to fans after the heavy defeat to Newcastle, a point against the Red Devils marked a solid bounce back
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction
Liverpool’s home form has been good even when performances wavered earlier in the campaign and Spurs will wilt if Anfield is rocking.
Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham.
Early team news and predicted line-ups
There are no new real worries for the hosts, who should have Ibrahima Konate back after missing midweek. Roberto Firmino, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita are all out, so the only real call is if Thiago comes into midfield.
Spurs remain without Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris missed the midweek draw with Man United and may be left out once more. Emerson Royal is also sidelined.
Predicted lineups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Tottenham XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Son, Kulusevski, Kane
How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham
The match kicks off at Anfield at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 April.
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham. This will be a intriguing and interesting encounter that will have ramifications on the battle for the European places.
Both teams are competing to finish at least fifth in the table (though they’ll harbour hopes of sneaking into the top four). Spurs currently occupy that position but are only one point ahead of the Reds who also have a game in hand on Ryan Mason’s men.
After a poor run of form following the sacking of Antonio Conte, Tottenham responded well to Mason’s temporary leadership and fought back to draw 2-2 with Manchester United last time out.
Liverpool meanwhile are on a three game winning run and look to finally be settling into a nice rhythm with their new signings settled in the team. Diogo Jota’s return to goalscoring form is a welcome relief and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to end this campaign well in order to kick on next year.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and action throughout the afternoon so stick with us.
