✕ Close Spurs caretaker Mason "learned a lot" from Conte and Stellini

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams likely to be vying for fifth place and a Europa League spot this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have a game in hand on Spurs but are currently two places and one point behind them in the Premier League table with Aston Villa separating the sides. After a difficult season, Liverpool are finally finding some consistency and are on a three-match winning run which could prove vital by the end of this campaign. The Reds look better-settled in possession and with home form still strong they’re the favourites heading into this encounter against a Spurs team lacking in confidence.

Ryan Mason is the second interim coach to lead the London outfit after Cristian Stellini was sacked following Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat against Newcastle in their last away game. However, the manager inspired a positive response out of his players that saw them fight back for a 2-2 draw in midweek against Manchester United, in what was his opening match at the helm. Can they build off that performance and beat Liverpool this afternoon?

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool and Tottenham clash in the Premier League: