What do Liverpool need to win the Premier League title today?
The Reds are on the brink of celebrating the title and play Tottenham at Anfield
Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title but Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night delayed the victory parade until at least the weekend.
Had the Gunners lost, then the title would mathematically have been heading to Anfield but, despite Jean-Philippe Mateta’s sublime finish snatching a 2-2 draw for Palace, Arsenal narrowed the gap to 12 points with four games to go.
Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City last weekend had moved that advantage to 13 points but as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners got marginally closer to Arne Slot’s side, one more point is still required for the Reds to make mathematically certain.
That’s because Arsenal are only able to obtain a maximum of 79 points, with four games left to play. Liverpool are already on 79 points, so a draw or win over Tottenham today would be enough to seal the crown.
When could Liverpool win the Premier League?
One more point would be enough for Liverpool to seal the title. The next opportunity to win themselves the title will be against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday 27 April.
Liverpool’s next game after Tottenham is a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 4 May, followed by facing Arsenal at Anfield on 11 May. Liverpool could therefore receive guard of honour at Stamford Bridge and from the Gunners at Anfield in the next few weeks.
Remaining Premier League fixtures
Liverpool have five games to go and Arsenal have four games left. Each side’s remaining fixtures are as follows:
Liverpool
Points: 79 (played 33)
Arsenal
Points: 67 (played 34)
