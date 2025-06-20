Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth around £40m to sign Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, reports the BBC.

The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal at Anfield, and joins after two seasons with the Cherries.

Bournemouth have signed French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes as a replacement for Kerkez, with the 23-year-old joining on a five-year contract in a deal worth around £14m.

Kerkez will be the latest part of a summer rebuild at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having departed for Real Madrid and Jeremie Frimpong arriving as his replacement in a deal worth £29.5m.

The Reds are reportedly close to completing a £116m deal for German midfielder Florian Wirtz too, with the 22-year-old currently undergoing his medical this week.

And Arne Slot’s side continue to be linked with various top players, including Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Milos Kerkez impressed for Bournemouth last season ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Kerkez, who made no secret of his desire to join the Reds, joins after two successful seasons with the Cherries, who he joined from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2023. Current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was involved in the original deal to take him to the Vitality.

The Hungarian registered two goals and six assists for Andoni Iraola’s side last season as they finished ninth with a record 56 points, and is seen as the ideal full-back to fit Liverpool’s style of play.

He joins compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai at the club, though his arrival has thrown doubt on the future of Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, with the 31-year-old expected to be replaced in the starting eleven by Kerkez.

Reports suggest Robertson could leave this summer, with Atletico Madrid said to be interested in a deal worth around £8.5m, while Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could also leave Anfield this summer as Arne Slot looks to build a squad capable of retaining the Premier League title.