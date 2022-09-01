Liverpool set to sign Arthur on loan to ease midfield injury problems
A deal for the 26-year-old Brazilian international represents one of the less complicated solutions available so late in the window
Liverpool are on the brink of completing a year loan for Arthur, of Juventus, with the player set to complete a medical in the early hours of deadline day.
Jurgen Klopp has ultimately decided to act on a midfield crisis in his team, and a deal for the 26-year-old Brazilian international represents one of the less complicated solutions.
Although negotiations are not yet complete, Arthur was flying to the UK on Thursday morning for a medical, in order to speed up the process.
Liverpool have been surveying options in case the deal falls down, but there is confidence it will be completed. Any contract will not include an option to buy.
The Reds have suffered a number of injuries in midfield with Jordan Henderson on Wednesday night joining Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines.
Club captain Henderson will now undergo scans on a hamstring injury which could sideline him for the next three weeks and see him miss as many as five games.
There is better news in the form of two emerging talents in Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho with the 20-year-old the late match-winner against Newcastle.
“He’s now scored twice this week,” Klopp said. “Yesterday was his birthday, he’s an outstanding player and a wonderful talent, I’m really happy for him.
“Harvey was the best player on the pitch and Fabio decided the game so I’m really happy for the boys.”
