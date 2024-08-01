Support truly

Liverpool will reportedly turn their attention to Turkish star Baris Yilmaz after failing to secure a swap deal for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

According to The Telegraph, new boss Arne Slot offered Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to the Magpies for £45m in a bid to meet Gordon’s valuation of £70m. Instead of moving to Anfield for what would have effectively been a £30m fee, though, Gordon looks set to remain in Tyneside, with Liverpool now considering other options.

Turkish outlet Fotomac has reported that the Reds are interested in signing Yilmaz from Galatasaray. The 24-year-old made 55 appearances in all competitions last season, amassing seven goals and eight assists.

However, Slot is reportedly willing to pay no more than £25m for the winger, while Galatasaray, wishing to keep hold of their star man, have priced him at £30m.

With right-wing being his preferred position, Yilmaz could arrive to the Premier League as a backup option for Mohamed Salah, but also has the capability to play on the left.

Under Liverpool’s new structure in the post-Jurgen Klopp era, sporting director Richard Hughes is primarily tasked with recruitment, rather than new head coach Slot.

Overall, it has been an extremely quiet transfer window in Merseyside, as Liverpool, with just over two weeks before their first game against newly-promoted Ipswich, are still yet to bring in a senior name.

That being said, they have seemingly succeeded in retaining their best performing players from last season as, according to the Liverpool Echo, a bid worth close to £12m from Marseille for Wataru Endo was reportedly rejected. The Japanese midfielder has been instrumental to his club’s success since he signed from VfB Stuttgart last summer, and will look to impress Slot in Liverpool’s next pre-season game against Manchester United later this week.

Meanwhile, the Athletic has reported that Slot is keen to sign a defender following the departure of Joel Matip earlier this summer.

But, with the opportunity to develop talented youngster Jarell Quansah, while also fine-tuning the quality of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, perhaps the need for a winger remains more at the top of the agenda.