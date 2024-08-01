How will Manchester United line up to face Liverpool after injuries?

Support truly

Manchester United have suffered some crushing injuries ahead of their pre-season clash with Liverpool, as Erik ten Hag now looks to freshen up his side.

The two Premier League heavyweights will collide this Sunday at the Williams–Brice Stadium, South Carolina, before United’s Community Shield game against Manchester City on August 10.

Following the Red Devil’s thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis in the early hours of Thursday morning, though, a number of key players will miss out through injury.

For instance, Leny Yoro, who Ten Hag signed for £52m from Lille, will not be playing after the 18-year-old defender sustained up a foot injury in last Sunday’s game against Arsenal, keeping him out of the side for the next three months.

Likewise, Rasmus Hojlund could face up to six weeks of recovery after picking up a hamstring problem, meaning that Ten Hag will be forced to reshuffle his frontline.

What is more, Marcus Rashford and Antony are expected to still be nursing knocks from Wednesday’s victory over Betis, making it unlikely that they will feature against Liverpool either.

The most obvious attacking options to start for United are Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri, who both came off the bench around the 60th minute against Betis.

Mason Mount ( Getty Images )

Amad Diallo, meanwhile, is likely to keep his place on the wing following a scintillating performance, while Jason Sancho, who has returned to Old Trafford this summer after a solid season for Borussia Dortmund, could make way for Mejbri.

Scott McTominay, then, is likely to be moved further up the pitch in a more progressive role, having proved his value as a goal threat after netting ten times from midfield last season.

This would create an opportunity for Casemiro and Christian Erikson to drop deeper, restoring their partnership at the heart of United’s midfield.

As for Ten Hag’s defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Amass are both likely to be kept out wide, while Jonny Evans could slot in alongside Victor Lindelof at centre-back to replace an injured Harry Maguire. Andre Onana could also step in between the sticks for Tom Heaton, after the 38-year-old keeper had a rather disappointing outing against Betis.

Additionally, United will be without captain Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and new signing Joshua Zirkzee, who are all yet to return after international tournament duty this summer.