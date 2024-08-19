Support truly

Liverpool may not have made any new signings this summer but they are set to be in for a busy final few days as the transfer deadline looms.

Arne Slot got off to the perfect start as Liverpool’s new manager following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, overseeing a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Slot has suggested he is still looking for additions to the squad, although he insisted after the win that he was happy with his current crop of players.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the manager said: “A lot has been said of our [lack of] signings [but] we have many good players. If we can find another one, we don’t hesitate to do so. But we have many already.”

One player who will not be joining the club is Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad midfielder has snubbed Liverpool’s approach in favour of staying with his boyhood club, whom he joined aged 12, despite being offered triple his wages by Liverpool, according to Mundo Deportivo.

“I’ve said many times, our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find players who can help us, Zubimendi was one to be fair but he decided not to come so we go on with the ones we have,” Slot said. “We’re in a good place and in the background [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad as he can. He tried everything but the player decided not to come.”

Rumours have circulated about the possibility of Jarrad Branthwaite crossing Stanley Park after bookies slashed their odds over the weekend to make Liverpool the surprise favourites to sign the highly rated Everton and England defender.

While it may be unlikely Everton sell their star asset to their city rivals, they are still looking for a buyer willing to pay their £70m asking price after Manchester United walked away from the dea, and Liverpool are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle to match those demands. However, so far there has been “zero contact” with Liverpool over a transfer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Joe Gomez in training ahead of the new season ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

The Reds certainly could be on the lookout for a replacement defender after Joe Gomez was left out of Slot’s matchday squad for the visit to Ipswich. Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all been linked with the versatile centre-back, while Newcastle United could also join the race if they fail to sign primary target Marc Guehi.

Another Everton link is the former winger Anthony Gordon, now of Newcastle, but the 23-year-old appears unlikely to join Liverpool despite rumours throughout the summer.

Bobby Clark will almost certainly depart Anfield after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year contract. The 19-year-old is set to move to Austria in a £10m deal.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili remains a target, with reports suggesting the 23-year-old is most likely to be loaned out if he joins the club – possibly to Bournemouth, according to Fabrizio Romano. But according to Gols Media in Spain, Valencia are holding out for £34m and that remains a sticking point.

Whatever happens, Slot remains bullish about the squad he has been left with. “Jurgen [Klopp] left a good team and we’re building from there. Last season they won a trophy, this year won’t be easy but we’re looking forward to the challenge. I don’t understand the argument [that] if you don’t strengthen, you’re weaker.”

And Slot last week shot down rumours about Manchester City wanting to sign winger Luis Diaz.

“Luis Diaz? His future is with us. I like a lot what I’ve seen in the last ten days, he’s had a big impact on Liverpool,” he added. “I don’t think this is the place to talk about contracts but I can assure you they are in the squad tomorrow. Everyone is fit.”

The manager refused to give any details about contract negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.