Liverpool’s quiet transfer window is starting to heat up as the deadline edges closer, with the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for an initial fee of £25.3m confirmed.

The 23-year-old will remain at Valencia on loan for the remainder of this season, joining Liverpool ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

And there could yet be more additions before the window closes. According to The Athletic, Liverpool are attempting to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, preparing a four-year deal for the 26-year-old.

But Spanish outlet Sport claim Barcelona are also interested in Chiesa, who reportedly favours a move to La Liga. But the Catalan club could find it difficult to complete any such deal before the close of the window, given the issues they had registering Dani Olmo.

Liverpool are clearly in the market for a new winger, with Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman also linked. Journalist Nabil Djellit has claimed the Reds are interested in the France international, who is also a reported target for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

But Liverpool.com claim Chiesa is a more likely target for Liverpool than Coman, given the former’s availability for a lower fee. The Italian is reportedly considered a more affordable option, even if his injury history makes his signing a risk, while Coman appears on course for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

On the outgoings front, nothing major seems on the cards. Liverpool have let left-back Owen Beck leave on loan to Blackburn for the season, with the 22-year-old unlikely to get any first-team football under Arne Slot.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match against Brentford ( Getty Images )

An outlandish rumour has also emerged suggesting Darwin Nunez could join Arsenal before the end of the window. Spanish website Fichajes claim the Gunners have “set their sights” on the Uruguayan forward.

The report claims Arsenal are looking to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding Nunez, who is not expected to be first choice under Slot. A fee of “over £73m” would reportedly be required to sign the striker, but Arsenal are said to have retained an interest in a player they had targeted during his time at Benfica.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains a topic of discussion. Caught Offside report that talks over a new contract for the right-back are “at a standstill”, though his preferred option is to stay at Anfield.

Kingsley Coman in action against SSV Ulm 1846 ( EPA )

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly considering interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with less than a year remaining on his current deal at Liverpool.