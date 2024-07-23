Support truly

It has been a quiet summer on Merseyside thus far, with very few players coming or going in the first weeks of the transfer window. Despite that, Arne Slot is reportedly close to making his first signing as Liverpool manager as interest in Takefusa Kubo is developing.

Nothing is set in stone yet, though, as Slot is reportedly taking a “patient” approach to updating his squad.

The Japanese forward, who plies his trade for Real Sociedad, did not have a particularly productive goalscoring season, managing just seven goals and five assists in 41 appearances.

His record with the Japanese national team is equally underwhelming, with just four goals in 35 appearances.

Kubo could not have bigger shoes to fill, as Saudi Pro League target Mohamed Salah’s record of 211 goals is challenging to emulate to say the least. To date in his career, he has not displayed the same lethal cutting edge as the man he is set to replace if a move to the Middle East does indeed materialise.

Virgil Van Dijk has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool reportedly valuing the player at around £46m. The Dutchman’s departure seems unlikely, though. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who are financing the transfer, are reportedly not willing to pay such a fee for the centre-back, who has been a keystone of Liverpool’s success in recent years. Given he is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, they could opt instead for a pre-contract agreement, binding Van Dijk to a free transfer come the end of the season.

Should Van Dijk depart this summer, Liverpool are reportedly looking to Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer as a replacement. The 27-year-old is a fixture in Juventus’ squad and a regular with the Brazilian national team. Much like the man he is set to replace, Bremer offers a considerable aerial threat and is also noted for his pace. The only drawback is his price tag, set close to £60m.

Gleison Bremer in action for Brazil ( Getty Images )

Spanish outlets are reporting that Liverpool are interested in making a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a form of insurance should Allison move on this summer. The player’s contract is set to expire come the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning Liverpool could cut a favourable deal, though they will need to move quickly. Lunin has suitors across Europe, and has been loosely linked with a move to Chelsea, who are looking to create competition with Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic for the No 1 shirt.

Another signing close to completion for Liverpool will come in the form of Chelsea starlet Rio Ngumoha. The 16-year-old was among Cobham’s highest-rated talents, playing up in the U18s last season, but has opted to move to Liverpool’s Kirkby academy, tempted by an opportunity to join the club’s U21 setup. While the move is all but complete, it must be ratified by the Premier League due to the involvement of an underage player before it can be made official.