Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed himself to become the world’s best player and says he aims to be remembered as a “legend” and a player who “changed the game” of football.

The playmaker has long been regarded as one of the Premier League’s top talents on account of his range of passing, creativity and set-piece delivery, having already won the league title and Champions League.

While that did not always mean international caps came his way while Gareth Southgate was in charge, he has quickly become interim boss Lee Carsley’s top performer, while also remaining key at Anfield after the change in boss from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot.

And amid a strong individual and team performance so far this term, Alexander-Arnold has now set his sights on being crowned the world’s finest player, wanting to become the first individual from his position to win the Ballon d’Or. And, beyond that, he insists he’s capable of being someone who alters how the game is seen or thought about, with that the aim of his personal legacy in the sport.

“I want to be the first full-back to ever do it [win the award],” he told Sky Sports. “It’s only the morning after you retire that you’re able to look in the mirror and say, ‘I gave it everything I got’.

“It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you’ve got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential.

“[I want to be remembered as] a legend of football, someone who changed the game. That is the main thing that I have - ‘don’t play the game; change the game’. I want that legacy of being the greatest right-back to have played football.

“I have got to reach for the stars and that’s where I believe my ceiling can go.”

The nearest any full-back has come to winning the Ballon d’Or so far was Brazil and Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos, with the left-back second in the 2002 award.

This year two full-backs have been nominated for the men’s award, those being Spain and Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal and Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The award ceremony takes place on Monday night.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season and has been linked with Real Madrid.