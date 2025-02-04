Liverpool handed boost after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not suffer a serious injury against Bournemouth on Saturday, a scan has revealed, in welcome news for Liverpool ahead of an intense run of fixtures.

The initial diagnosis, confirmed by the club, revealed a knee injury sustained during the 2-0 win on the south coast. Alexander-Arnold went to ground in the second half holding his thigh and asked to be substituted.

But he is expected to be missing for a matter of days rather than several weeks, and Arne Slot will be relieved given the schedule ahead.

“The situation is he said to me that you have to take me off and he sat on the floor and we took him off,” Slot explained after the final whistle at Bournemouth. "He felt something, I can’t tell you exactly what it was and how bad it is as we are (talking now) only just after the game.

“But it’s never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution. It’s not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday. Let’s hope he is back with us as soon as possible.”

Liverpool play Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night, with Spurs leading 1-0 after the first game a month ago.

Games then come thick and fast, with a trip to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, before the rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park next Wednesday, for the final time before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa soon follow in amongst Champions League last-16 games, as well as the FA Cup fifth round should they see off Plymouth, and a potential Carabao Cup final if they can overturn the deficit against Spurs.

Conor Bradley came on to replace Alexander-Arnold and has proved an able deputy this season, and the Northern Irish right-back is expected to start against Tottenham.