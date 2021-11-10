Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.

The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.

The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since.

"We've always had a good connection and understanding, but it's definitely evolved," Alexander-Arnold told the Mirror.

"The first couple of years it was more about playing in behind and him using his speed, whereas now it's more intricate play, and we can still play in behind as well.

"Both of us want to create things and want to score goals, assist, win games, be influential on the game, and I think the level of quality we're showing on the right side this season is working well for the team. So, it's just about getting the service into him, into me, and working with it."

Alexander-Arnold will be competing for game time for England against Albania and San Marino, with Reece James admitting competition is fierce between himself, the Liverpool star, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

“I think each one of us have a different style of play,” James said. “Trent’s obviously been at the top for quite a few years now and obviously Kyle Walker as well.

“The competition’s very tough and there’s obviously other full-backs that are not here as well that are also at a very good level.

“I’m competing with obviously very good players, so it’s quite tough and we just have to keep pushing each other.”