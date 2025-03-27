How Liverpool could bank millions from major transfer rule change to lessen Trent Alexander-Arnold blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of a Liverpool exit when his contract with the club expires this summer.

The right-back has been long linked with a move to Real Madrid and now looks set to join up with compatriot Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu, cutting ties with his boyhood club in favour of superstardom in Spain.

But after today’s shake-up of the summer transfer window, brought about to accommodate teams competing in this summer’s Club World Cup, there could yet be another twist in the tale - with there now scope for Liverpool to receive a fee for their homegrown sensation.

Having all but failed in their attempts to tie their vice-captain to a new long-term deal, Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool for free upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, as things stand.

Real Madrid, however, could be keen to acquire the Englishman’s services in time for the Club World Cup in the United States - which starts 15 days prior to the end of his contract.

This is something Los Blancos will likely be able to do, with FIFA allowing national associations which include Club World Cup participants to open a special transfer window earlier than usual between June 1 and June 10, giving clubs the chance to recruit and register players ahead of the tournament.

Premier League clubs have already signed off on the major change to this summer’s window, which will then reopen on Monday 16 June once the Club World Cup is underway, with clubs able to do business until Monday, September 1.

Should La Liga follow suit and take advantage of FIFA’s early June window, Real Madrid will have the opportunity to snap up Alexander-Arnold in time for the tournament’s maiden rendition - but it will cost them.

Real would need to pay to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early, and while it may only be a matter of weeks before he’s available as a free agent, Liverpool would likely demand millions in compensation.

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of a move away from Liverpool - but might not leave for free ( Getty Images )

Expect the Reds to play hard ball over a fee if the Galacticos come calling, milking the most out Florentino Perez to soften the blow of their prized possession walking out.

That said, it would not be out of the realms of possibility for Liverpool to forfeit a potential fee just to stick it to Real Madrid, who have already caused the club so much heartache over the past decade.

Condemned to two Champions League final defeats by the Spanish giants during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, first in 2017 before suffering the same fate five years later, Real Madrid have a knack for getting the better of Liverpool when it matters most.

And while the Reds did enjoy a sweet moment of redemption in a 2-0 Anfield triumph over Real earlier this season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side look destined to have the last laugh as they strip their beloved scouser out of their team.

open image in gallery "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" - Alexander-Arnold was bested in two Champions League finals by Real Madrid ( Getty Images )

Further bowing to Real Madrid’s demands by handing over Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup, in turn boosting their hopes at tournament glory, will feel like another slap in the face and may not be worth the few million pounds they receive as thanks. Call it bitterness, but for what feels like the first time in this saga, the power is in Liverpool’s hands.

Real Madrid kick off their Club World Cup against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on June 18 and will be very keen to have Alexander-Arnold at their disposal for the clash at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

But should the Reds refuse to relinquish their former youth product for the competition, it could prove a major boost to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City’s hopes of being crowned the first ever Club World Cup champions.