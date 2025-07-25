Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is Liverpool v AC Milan on TV? How to watch pre-season friendly online with Florian Wirtz set for debut

The Reds take on the Italians in Hong Kong with Arne Slot ready to showcase the champions ahead of their Premier League title defence

Jack Rathborn
Friday 25 July 2025 15:58 BST
Comments
Kerkez honoured to join 'dominant' Liverpool

Liverpool face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong with the Reds’ supporters eager to catch a glimpse of Florian Wirtz.

The German could make his debut here after his record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen, having featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City at the academy’s training ground, and Arne Slot is ready to shuffle his squad as the champions prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Milan provide an interesting test for the Reds, having lost to Arsenal 1-0 before beating them in a penalty shoot-out last week, with Christian Comotto slotting home the winning spot kick.

Slot’s side continue to be linked with Alexander Isak, with the Newcastle forward reportedly declaring his intent to pursue a move away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly as the champions ramp up preparations for the 2025/26 season:

When is Liverpool v AC Milan?

The pre-season friendly kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, 26 July at the Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong.

(Getty)

How can I watch it?

The game is not televised in the UK, but you can watch it on Liverpool’s dedicated in-house channel All Red Video. A monthly subscription can be purchased for £4.99 to watch on mobile devices.

Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End
Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End (Getty Images)

Team news

Florian Wirtz could make his debut for the Reds after his English-record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, having featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke this week.

Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Alisson and Ibrahima Konate did not play the friendly against Preston, but should play here after

Milan’s new boys Samuele Ricci and Luka Modric could feature for the Rossoneri. Though Santiago Gimemenz could miss the game after being eased back in following his involvement at the Gold Cup.

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool in action during a pre-season friendly match at AXA Training Centre
Florian Wirtz of Liverpool in action during a pre-season friendly match at AXA Training Centre (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Gomez, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Ngumoha

AC Milan XI: Terracciano; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Musah, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze; Leao, Okafor

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End
Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End (Getty Images)

Liverpool pre-season schedule

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool in action during a pre-season friendly match
Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool in action during a pre-season friendly match (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

All kick-off times BST

13 July: Preston 1-3 Liverpool, Deepdale

20 July: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke City, AXA Training Centre

26 July: AC Milan - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

30 July: Yokohama FM - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, kick-off 11.30am

4 August: Athletic Bilbao (two games) - Anfield, Liverpool, kick-off 5pm and 8pm

