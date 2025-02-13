Virgil Van Dijk reveals message shared with referee Michael Oliver after Merseyside derby chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk said he told referee Michael Oliver he didn’t have enough control of the bad-tempered Merseyside derby as he revealed he thought it was strange to see manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff sent off.

Oliver showed four red cards after the final whistle of a 2-2 draw with Liverpool substitute Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure both getting second yellow cards after their parts in a brawl before Slot and Hulshoff were also dismissed for their words to the official.

Van Dijk had tried to act as a peacemaker during the melee and attempted to get Hulshoff away from Oliver but was also critical of the decision to allow James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser, feeling Beto had fouled Ibrahima Konate in the build-up and arguing the match should have finished before then.

He said: “I think it was already over time, that was my view, and in my opinion it was a foul on Ibou [Konate].

“During the game he gave numerous times these kind of fouls but in the end it was an outstanding finish, and then you have to deal with that.”

Van Dijk defended Jones, who reacted when Doucoure went to celebrate in front of the Liverpool fans, but who will now be suspended for Sunday’s home game against Wolves.

open image in gallery Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and players speak to referee Michael Oliver ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

The Liverpool captain added: “I think the ref, and I told the ref, he didn't have it under the control we wanted. I think some of the moments during the game, some fouls were easily given and some weren't and in the end these moments are decisive and for Doucoure to provoke the fans triggers and that is absolutely normal.

“For Curt to get a red, and everyone is jumping on it, in that case is a normal thing but I tried to stay calmer and get everyone away because I know how much we need everyone on Sunday but when the ref gives the manager and assistant coach a red as well that's a bit strange but it is what it is and we have to deal with that as well. And we will deal with it.”

Van Dijk urged Liverpool to channel their anger by getting back to winning ways at the weekend.

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and James Tarkowski of Everton remonstrate with referee Michael Oliver ( Getty Images )

He said: “I think conceding a goal in the last seconds of a game, or even after added time of a game, is very difficult. Obviously scoring is very nice but to concede in extra over time and the way we conceded is a disappointing thing.

“That hurt and should hurt for each one of us but it is the reality. You have two things you can do: you can dwell on it and stay angry about it or you can take it on board, start the recovery and be ready for Wolves.”