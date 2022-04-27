Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the action and updates as Anfield plays host to the Champions League semi-final first leg
Liverpool continue their charge towards an unprecedented quadruple as they host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals tonight. Having already lifted the Carabao Cup this term, the Reds go hunting for European glory against an underdog Spanish side that bites.
The Europa League champions are seventh in La Liga this season but are more than capable of causing upsets in cup competitions as Unai Emery’s team have already knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of this tournament. For their part, Liverpool have seen off Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout stages having previously won all six of their group stage matches - a first time feat for an English team in the Champions League.
The continued fight to win the Premier League title also means Jurgen Klopp faces more decisions over how best to rotate his side, particularly the attack, knowing that Liverpool cannot afford to drop points on the domestic front. It could well be that the Reds’ greater array of attacking talent proves to be the deciding factor over these two legs, but that will in part rely on Klopp finding the right team to win on home soil after Liverpool failed to beat either of their previous two Champions League opponents in the Anfield leg.
Whichever team trimuphs in this tie will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final with City carrying a slender advantage into their second leg having won 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last night. Follow all the action from Liverpool vs Villarreal’s clash right here:
More from Emery
Unai Emery has taken Villarreal to historic heights after winning the Europa League last season in what was the club’s first ever European trophy.
He is on the verge of more history if the club can get past Liverpool in this two-legged semi-final. He spoke about what it means to be a part of Villarreal at this time saying:
“Villarreal’s story is a sports miracle, but one achieved through stability. [President] Fernando Roig gave structure with the stadium he has renovated, which is something he will continue to do and that’s proof of his stability.
“This is a long-term project which proves the credibility and stability of a first-division team, one that plays in and has won a title in Europe, earning respect. We are a big club in a small town.”
Emery on facing Liverpool
Villarreal’s coach, Unai Emery, spoke about what it’s like to come up against Liverpool.
“Any side that is in a Champions League semi-final is there because they deserve to be.” he said, “Liverpool know we have a great European presence, that we have been able to eliminate two great teams [in Juventus and Bayern]. They know it won’t be easy.
“They will feel like favourites, of course, but will have respect for us. This is the best Liverpool side that I have seen. I see that as an additional motivation: to try and beat the best-ever Liverpool.”
Liverpool achieved ‘very special’ things under Klopp says Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said that what the team has achieved under manager Jurgen Klopp so far is "very special" but that there is "still a long way to go" as they bid to win the quadruple.
"I know how quickly football can change.” he said, “People talk about the things we can win but we know [if we have] a couple of bad games it can all be over,
"It’s about keeping focus on the next game, the next challenge - whatever the competition - and see where we are at the end of the season."
Sadio Mane reveals how Liverpool help Muslim players during Ramadan
Sadio Mane has spoken about how Liverpool have supported their Muslim players throughout Ramadan.
Ramadan is an event in the Islamic calendar where Muslims do not eat during daylight hours. Mane says it is difficult to do when a football player due to the demands of training and different kick-off times on game days. But he said players spoke to senior people at the club ahead of when it started on 1st April.
“It’s not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan isn’t easy at all,” he told beIN Sports. “But before Ramadan we tried to talk to the captain and to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule?”
Sadio Mane reveals how Liverpool help Muslim players during Ramadan
Liverpool changed training times in one of the ways they supported their Muslim players
‘Every game should feel like a final’ says Klopp
Jurgen Klopp said it is "special" for Liverpool to be preparing for a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal as they continue to battle on three fronts in the hopes of winning the quadruple this year.
It is the third time in five seasons Klopp has led Liverpool to the last four of Europe’s elite competition and Klopp wants his players to relish the occassion.
"Each game should feel like a final," he said, "It is absolutely special to be a part of the semi-final, it’s crazy. It’s a massive game. So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and don’t get a chance to be close to a semi-final.
"We are there so we have to cherish it and enjoy it as well."
Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino
Jurgen Klopp says that Roberto Firmino isn’t likely to feature in tonight’s Champions League semi-final as the forward continues to recovery from a foot problem.
“I don’t think [he is ready] yet,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Tuesday. “He is running outside and that’s good, obviously, but I am not sure.
“Maybe somebody will surprise me afterwards and tell me, ‘Yes, Bobby is in.’ [I will have] open arms, but I don’t think so. Apart from that, no [new injuries] that I know yet.”
Early team news for Liverpool vs Villarreal
Roberto Firmino has missed Liverpool’s last two matches with a foot injury and looks set to miss out on tonight’s semi-final encounter despite edging closer to a return to full training.
There are no further injury concerns for Liverpool.
For Villarreal, Yeremy Pino has been ruled out due to injury and forward Gerard Moreno will be monitored as he recovers from a hamstring issue.
Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is unavailable after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in early March but Francis Coquelin has trained as normal and could feature.
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal. Tonight’s clash is being played at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to earn an advantage in this tie.
Liverpool have not won at home against their last two Champions League opponents but are still the favourites to progress from this semi-final. To reach this stage the Reds knocked out Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout stages whilst Unai Emery’s Villarreal defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich.
This is the third time in five seasons Klopp has led Liverpool to the last four of Europe’s elite competition and the Reds remain in contention to win the quadruple this season having lifted the Carabao Cup, reached the final of the FA Cup and are just one point off the top of the Premier League table.
If they get past Villarreal, they’ll face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final.
