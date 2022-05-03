✕ Close 'You better treat UCL semi-final carefully' - Klopp warns his team

Follow live updates as Liverpool travel to Villarreal aiming to finish the job and reach a third Champions League final in five seasons under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds take a two-goal lead into the semi-final second leg at El Madrigal following a dominant performance at Anfield last week, but Unai Emery’s Europa League winners have shocked Bayern Munich and Juventus to reach this point and cannot be taken lightly.

The hosts will have to be more adventurous this time if they are to turn the tie around, after Sadio Mane added to Jordan Henderson’s rather fortuitous opener to earn Liverpool a 2-0 first-leg victory, but Klopp’s side will be looking to keep the momentum going with another win as their quest for an unprecedented quadruple continues. The Reds defeated Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday to keep their Premier League title challenge alive, with Manchester City then responding to remain one point in front.

Klopp has warned that Liverpool will need to “suffer” if they are to advance to the Paris final in what the German expects to be a “tough” night in Spain. But Emery was under no illusions of the task awaiting his side as he claimed Villarreal will need to play the “perfect game” if they are to overturn Liverpool’s lead and pull off a mighty European shock.

Follow live updates from Villlareal vs Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals, below: