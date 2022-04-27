Anfield plays host to another Champions League night on Wednesday, as Liverpool face Villarreal in the first leg of the semi-finals as both sides seek European glory next month.

The Reds have dispatched of Inter Milan and Benfica in the knock-out stage so far, having topped their group phase with a perfect six wins from six games.

Villarreal, meanwhile, knocked out Juventus and then shocked Bayern Munich in the last eight, having only finished second behind Manchester United in their own group.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are still in the running for an incredible quadruple and fighting on three fronts heading into the final stretch, while the Yellow Submarine are still hoping to land a top-six finish in La Liga which would bring a Europa League place for next term - unless they go all the way in this competition, of course.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 27 April at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool’s only doubt is Roberto Firmino, after the Brazilian forward missed the Merseyside derby at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp could opt to shuffle his pack once more with Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz among those hoping to make the XI after being sub on Sunday.

Villarreal have doubts over key midfielder Francis Coquelin and centre-forward Gerard Moreno. Ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is out for the foreseeable future after suffering another ACL injury. On-loan Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will likely start if Moreno isn’t passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Diaz

VIL - Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Danjuma

Odds

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 51/10

Villarreal 23/2

Prediction

A home win should be in the offing given the Reds’ Anfield form, but Villarreal should make the encounter competitive and be a threat on the break to ensure the tie isn’t over before the second leg back in Spain. Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal.