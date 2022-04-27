Villarreal have not set La Liga on fire this year, mostly due to a very average away record, but in the Champions League they have already upset two heavyweights and Liverpool are next in line.

Unai Emery’s side knocked out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters to take their surprise place in the last four - having won the Europa League last season, of course.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still in the running to win three more competitions in addition to the domestic cup they picked up earlier in the campaign, putting them on the brink of history - yet still potentially ending the season with no further silverware if they slip up.

There’s a lot riding on the semi-final for both clubs, not least of all because Villarreal will only reach the Europa League at best for next term if they fail to win the Champions League outright this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 27 April at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool’s only doubt is Roberto Firmino, after the Brazilian forward missed the Merseyside derby at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp could opt to shuffle his pack once more with Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz among those hoping to make the XI after being sub on Sunday.

Villarreal have doubts over key midfielder Francis Coquelin and centre-forward Gerard Moreno. Ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is out for the foreseeable future after suffering another ACL injury. On-loan Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will likely start if Moreno isn’t passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Diaz

VIL - Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Danjuma

Odds

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 51/10

Villarreal 23/2

Prediction

A home win should be in the offing given the Reds’ Anfield form, but Villarreal should make the encounter competitive and be a threat on the break to ensure the tie isn’t over before the second leg back in Spain. Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal.