Liverpool will be looking to keep on track for a potential quadruple in their Champions League semi-final second leg trip to Villarreal.

A quickfire double just after half-time lifted Liverpool to a 2-0 home win last week.

Unai Emery’s side, winners of the Europa League, will hope to draw upon the energy provided by a passionate home El Madrigal crowd, and will know they will need to show more potency to have any hope of reaching the final in Paris.

Unlike Liverpool, Villarreal were beaten in weekend league action but will be focussed on making improvements in a bid to overturn their visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Villarreal vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 May at Estadio de la Cerámica (El Madrigal) in Villarreal, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Villarreal were beaten by Alaves in weekend La Liga action, with Unai Emery opting to rest or take off at half-time several of those likely to feature in the second leg. Arnaut Danjuma withdrew late from the game after feeling some discomfort and Gerard Moreno is unlikely to be fit to start as he continues to battle a hamstring issue.

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s sole major absentee, and the Brazilian’s foot injury appears unlikely to have healed sufficiently for the forward to be involved in the second leg. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas did return to the bench, though, for the Newcastle game after ilness and may again be amongst the match day squad.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Dia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Odds

Villarreal win 41/10

Draw 13/4

Liverpool win 14/19

Prediction

Liverpool are in such strong form at the moment and appear unlikely to cede their position of strength against a Villarreal side needing to show more ambition to hope to progress. Villarreal 1-2 Liverpool (1-4 agg.)