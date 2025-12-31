Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool vs Leeds betting tips

Liverpool to win, both teams to score - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Hugo Ekitike to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

Liverpool take on Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on New Year’s Day, with Arne Slot’s side hoping to continue their ascent up the table with a fourth league win in a row.

The post-Christmas win over Wolves at Anfield meant the Reds rose to fourth in the table ahead of the latest round of fixtures, while previous victories over Brighton and Spurs mean that Slot’s men have now won four matches in a row in all competitions.

However, it was the reverse of this fixture – a 3-3 draw in early December – that prompted Mo Salah’s explosive interview and threatened to plunge the club into a mini-crisis just last month, so Slot and his players will be wary that any run of negative results could pile the pressure back on almost straight away.

Leeds themselves have had a mixed run of form since that draw last month, with more draws to Brentford and Sunderland coming either side of a 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace just before Christmas.

These are results that show both the good and bad of Daniel Farke’s side, and while you may never know which version of Leeds will turn up on the day, Slot and his Liverpool side will be wary of the threat after conceding that late equaliser at Elland Road.

Nevertheless, it’s the hosts who are the obvious favourites ahead of this one, with betting sites favouring Liverpool at odds-on in the early Premier League odds versus a sizeable price for Leeds to win on the road.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction: Another thriller at Anfield?

The 3-3 draw between these two sides was one of the games of the season so far, with Liverpool showing both their attacking prowess and defensive weakness as the hosts fought back from 2-0 down at Elland Road.

Leeds themselves showed the good and bad of their own attacking and defending, though this is to be expected for a newly promoted side, and while things are still fairly tight at the bottom of the table, Farke’s side are beginning to pull away from the relegation zone.

However, Leeds have won just two of their last five, beating Chelsea and Palace but drawing to Sunderland, Brentford and Liverpool last month. Farke’s side scored 12 and conceded seven across that span, failing to keep a single clean sheet, and the result at Elland Road shows that Liverpool should find the net fairly easily, especially at home.

Nevertheless, that 3-3 draw also proves Liverpool are susceptible to the type of attacking that Leeds favour, and the Reds have conceded five goals despite winning all of their last five. Slot’s men conceded to both Spurs and Wolves across their last two matches, so we think Leeds should find the net even if they do eventually fall to a loss.

With Liverpool looking on decent form and playing at home – and having scored 10 times across their last five – football betting sites think the Reds are good value for a win, though we think Leeds will trouble them at times at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction 1: Liverpool to win, both teams to score - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Liverpool vs Leeds betting tip: Ekitike to find net against Leeds again

Summer signing Hugo Ekitike will now find himself as the main man up front for Liverpool after Alexander Isak suffered a fractured leg in the win over Spurs, with Ekitike now shouldering the attacking burden for the Reds before they welcome Isak back.

Thankfully for Slot, the Frenchman has hit the ground running at Anfield, scoring 11 goals across his first 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is also in a rich vein of form of late too, having scored five goals in his last four league matches. His brace at Elland Road in the reverse fixture showcased his talents and proved he can hurt the Leeds defence, and we think he’ll do so again on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool vs Leeds prediction 2: Hugo Ekitike to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

Liverpool vs Leeds team news

Liverpool: Alexander Isak has joined Giovanni Leoni on the list of long-term absentees for the Reds, with the striker likely out until at least March. This match will likely come too soon for Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez, though Dominik Szoboszlai will return from suspension. Mo Salah remains on international duty at Afcon.

Leeds: Leeds only have three injury concerns at present, with Daniel James the longest lay-off after a thigh injury. He is expected back at the end of January, with Sean Longstaff and Joe Rodon likely to make their returns towards the middle of the month after the latter was forced off against Sunderland.

Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Leeds: Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Liverpool vs Leeds betting offers

New customers can secure £50 in free bets for signing up for Betfred and betting on Liverpool vs Leeds on New Year’s Day.

To qualify for the betting sign up offer, new users must use the link below before using the Betfred promo code BETFRED50. Customers must then deposit £10 and bet £10 on any Liverpool vs Leeds market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets paid out in five £10 installments to use on the sportsbook. Free bets are active for seven days.

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.