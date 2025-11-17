This week is Safer Gambling Week, an annual campaign designed to create conversation around gambling harm and raise awareness of the tools available to those affected by it.

As the world of sports betting and online casinos continues to grow, there are now thousands of options available to punters at any hour of the day, in almost any location, at the touch of a button.

From slot games and poker to the wide variety of betting sites, there are thousands of ways to bet on anything from the weekend’s horse racing to midweek live casino games.

And while this recent proliferation of options may be seen as a good thing by many bettors, the ease of use and widespread availability means it can be difficult to escape bookmakers and casino sites if you aren’t careful.

At its core, gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

However, it can be difficult to keep the amounts you are spending under control, and the wagers can quickly start building up to worrying levels if you don’t take precautions.

According to the Gambling Commission's most recent Gambling Surveys for Great Britain, approximately 2.7% of UK adults are experiencing problem gambling – equivalent to around 1.4 million people.

To that end, we have written a guide on how to gamble responsibly, including safer gambling tips and advice for responsible gambling, as well as explaining some warning signs to be mindful of.

What is Responsible Gambling?

Responsible gambling is a set of initiatives put in place by the gambling industry to promote awareness of the pitfalls of excessive gambling.

As a concept, it is simple – it is the idea that certain practices, tips and tools can be used by punters to limit and control their spending, thereby being ‘responsible’ and avoiding potentially problematic scenarios such as overspending or even getting into debt.

Responsible gambling is an essential part of the overall gambling experience. At its core, it means staying in control of the time and money that is spent on betting, and also being aware of when gambling is becoming a problem.

Many of the practices may seem obvious or self-explanatory, but it is important to note what they are.

In addition, it is worth remembering which tools betting sites and casino apps provide to help you stay in control of gambling. These include loss limits, deposit limits, time limits and self-exclusion (more on these below).

Safer Gambling Week aims to raise awareness of the pitfalls when gambling (safergamblinguk.org)

Top Tips for Gambling Responsibly

Below, we’ve provided detailed advice on how to gamble responsibly. It is broken down into several sub-topics – you may think that some are not applicable to your ‘style’ of gambling, but it is vital that you are aware of them if you gamble.

1. Set Money Limits Before Gambling

It is important to set financial limits before you start using gambling sites. These limits should reflect what you can afford to lose without affecting your daily life, so of course it can be very different for different people.

To start with, set your own personal spend limit and see if you can keep on top of it - consider an exact amount you’re willing and able to lose and stick to it.

When wagering, a good general rule would be to bet just one per cent of your total budget each time you log in.

You can set a deposit limit using the mandatory tool available on regulated UK betting sites and betting apps – we will explain more on that later for those unaware of this feature.

2. Set a Time Limit

Whatever your success rate, too much time spent gambling can negatively impact one’s life.

As with spending limits, it is wise to set a time limit. Many gambling apps and sites offer a session limit feature, but you can also set your own time limits if your go-to site does not have this function.

Remember to take regular breaks and to keep track of your spending at the same time.

3. Treat Gambling as Entertainment, Not a Source of Income

When gambling, it is vital that you remember to view betting and gaming as a form of entertainment rather than a way to make money.

Gambling is not a solution to financial problems – on the contrary, it can often lead to worsening any such issues.

Try to think of gambling as you do other forms of entertainment, both in terms of time spent participating and in money spent.

Remember too that you are extremely unlikely to ever win a life-changing amount of money, no matter what you may see online or on social media, so stick to reasonable wagers.

4. Avoid Chasing Losses

Losses are simply part of gambling, and they should be accepted. Remember that there is always a ‘house edge’ and the casinos and bookmakers always hold the upper hand.

Rather than trying to win any losses back, take a break and evaluate how much you have lost, and consider whether now would be a good time to stop.

Remember that chasing losses is one of the most dangerous practices when gambling, as it can lead to losses piling up very quickly and potentially getting put of hand.

Access to mobile gambling sites is thought to have made problem gambling more common (Alamy/PA)

5. Take Breaks and Maintain Balance in Life

Remember to take regular breaks from gambling. Longer sessions can lead to poor decision-making, emotional betting and overspending.

If you plan to bet regularly, try to balance it with other hobbies and interests, or other forms of entertainment that do not involve a betting aspect.

As with anything in life, remember that balance is important, and you shouldn’t dedicate any more time or money to betting than you would any other hobby or interest.

6. Do Not Let Gambling Interfere with Daily Responsibilities

Do not let gambling interfere with your relationships and your family life. If you notice yourself or a loved one beginning to behave in such a manner, it’s a clear indication of a gambling problem and should be addressed immediately.

In addition, do not let gambling interfere with other responsibilities, whether that be your job, childcare or any other significant responsibilities.

7. Don’t Gamble When Stressed or Under the Influence

In a similar vein to the long, uninterrupted sessions, remember that emotions and stress can have a negative affect on you and your decision-making, potentially leading you to make judgements that you usually wouldn’t.

Similarly, substances like alcohol can impair judgement, leading to risky gambling behaviour.

With this in mind, remember that it is important to only gamble when in a clear state of mind.

How to Set Limits on Gambling Sites

Gambling sites that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission are the gold standard for offering responsible gaming tools.

On such sites, there are several tools available that allow users to set personal limits for deposits, losses and time – examples include self-exclusion tools, time-out options and deposit caps, all of which aid responsible betting.

Below, we have provided further detail on the main gambling limits tools – all of them can be accessed via the dedicated safer gambling section of each betting site and online casino.

Deposit limits: These are straightforward tools that allow users to set a certain limit for the amount they can deposit over a certain amount of time. You can set daily, weekly or monthly limits. When setting a limit, you may be asked a series of relevant questions – such as ‘do you think you have a betting problem?’ – in order to help you evaluate your situation.

Gambling addiction can take hold of all types of gamblers across all age groups (Getty Images)

Loss limits: These work in a similar manner to deposit limits, although with this tool you are setting an amount that, if you lose it, your account will essentially lock for the remaining time.

Time limits: A loss limit caps how much you can lose over a set period (daily, weekly or monthly). This is calculated as your total stakes minus any winnings, so if you stake £100 and win £30 back, your loss is £70. Once you reach your limit, you can't bet again until the period resets.

Self-exclusion: Self-exclusion is another straightforward tool. Simply put, it allows you to activate an exclusion period in which you will not be able to access your account. This period can range from six months to five years.

Problem Gambling: Recognising The Warning Signs These are the key signs of gambling addiction and problematic behaviour Gambling to escape problems: Using gambling to escape other issues and problems in life can be a slippery slope. Betting can worsen any existing issues, potentially causing a destructive cycle. Instead, try to find healthier coping mechanisms, or even professional assistance if needed. Hiding gambling activity from loved ones: Many individuals with gambling problems will do their best to hide the situation from their family. If a person does this, it may indicate that they are aware of their problem and potential consequences. However, if this is the case, remember that it is always better to speak to someone and get the help you need. Spending more money and time than intended: People may well spend a little bit more time or money gambling than they had originally intended, but there is a point at which this points to a wider issue. If you regularly find yourself doing this, or if you find yourself spending much more money or time than you can afford, it’s a problem. And if you find yourself using your savings, this is a serious red flag, as it threatens your future financial security. Borrowing money to gamble or selling belongings to fund gambling: In a similar vein to using savings for gambling, borrowing money or selling belongings to fund gambling is a sign of a serious issue. This is a particularly telling sign of a serious problem, as it shows a total loss of control of the habit and the situation. Lying about the extent of gambling habits: People with gambling problems will likely lie about how often they gamble, and the amounts they wager. Recognising if you’re in denial is an important step in controlling the problem.

How to Get Help if You Have a Gambling Problem

If you start to notice certain changes or patterns in your behaviour that might suggest you have a gambling problem, it is important to try and honestly evaluate your situation. Acknowledging that there is an issue is the first step.

If you do think you have a gambling issue, set up a cooling-off period so that you can take a break from betting sites to further evaluate your situation. Share your concerns with people you trust, and seek advice and support if you think you need it.

In the UK, there are several organisations who provide confidential advice and support for gambling problems. We have listed the main ones below, including how they operate and relevant contact details.

NHS Help

The NHS problem gambling hub offers help and support for evaluating your situation, as well as information on gambling treatment clinics. The hub also provides links to local gambling services so that you can find help close by, as well as short-term tips to help the problem.

GambleAware

GambleAware is a UK charity that aims to reduce gambling harm. The organisation puts an emphasis on research for understanding and mitigating the impact of gambling and collaborates with various stakeholders for responsible gambling practices.

They provide information, support, and advice to those affected by gambling addiction, as well as offering key services such as free counselling and awareness campaigns about gambling risks. You can contact GambleAware on 0808 8020133.

Gamblers Anonymous

Gamblers Anonymous is an online community of people who share their gambling experiences and hope to address their shared problem, as well as assisting others in doing the same.

The organisation provides various resources for individuals struggling with gambling addiction, including forums, chat rooms, literature and, most importantly, a meeting finder.

They hold daily meetings across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, providing a platform for mutual support and recovery. Contact GA on 0330 0940322.

GamCare

GamCare provides support for those affected by gambling in the UK. They offer a variety of services, including a 24/7 helpline, live chat, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger for confidential advice and emotional support.

Additionally, they operate an online forum and chatrooms, ensuring comprehensive assistance for individuals dealing with gambling issues.

(safergamblinguk.org)

Safer Gambling Tools and Apps

If you find that the tools provided by gambling sites aren’t helping you, you can try online gambling management tools and apps. Apps like GamStop, Gamban and Net Nanny can be used to limit – or block entirely – your access to gambling sites. Below, we have provided more detail on the sites and their key features, which include blocking gambling sites and limiting access to betting platforms.

Gamban

Gamban is a piece of software that can be installed on any computer, smartphone or tablet, that will block access to all online gambling websites and betting apps. It costs £1 per month per device and, once installed, it can’t be removed.

GamStop

GamStop provides a free service that prevents users from gambling with any UK websites or apps for their chosen period of time. To register, you simply need to supply your postcode, date of birth and email address, and you can choose to exclude yourself for six months, one year or five years. Your self-exclusion will be active within 24 hours.

Net Nanny

Net Nanny is an internet filter used to block access to certain categories of websites, including online gambling. There are different products and prices offered, but you can protect up to five computers and mobile devices for around £1 per device per month.

Why It’s Important to Gamble with Licensed Operators

When gambling online, remember to only use licensed, regulated operators in the UK. The best sites are all regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, whose licensing ensures player protection, fair play and access to responsible gambling tools.

Check the UKGC register if you’re not sure whether a brand is legitimate or not.





Final Thoughts on How to Gamble Responsibly

When thinking of how to gamble responsibly, it helps to remember a few main rules.

Firstly, remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Never chase your losses, and set your own limits when you start out.

Remember too that gambling responsibly is about having fun while staying in control. As well as setting limits, take regular breaks, and use the responsible gambling tools offered on betting sites if necessary.

It’s really important not to get too carried away by free bet offers or casino bonuses, both of which are widely available on gambling sites.

Take care to make a note of the signs and symptoms of gambling addiction, and the red flags that suggest your gambling is getting out of control. Talk to family if you need to, but remember not to hide your problem.

Seek problem gambling help if your betting becomes more than entertainment, and remember that there are a range of organisations that can offer confidential support and advice to help you.