Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways on home soil in the Champions League on Wednesday night, when they host Villarreal in the semi-final first leg.

The Reds have knocked out Inter Milan and Benfica to reach this stage, but the significant work in both ties was done in the away leg - before the Reds lost and drew at home to those clubs respectively, progressing on aggregate.

They had, however, won all six group stage games before that and the Inter defeat is their only loss on home soil in any competition this term, so Jurgen Klopp’s side should be confident of a positive result, particularly after beating both Manchester United and Everton at Anfield in the past week.

Villarreal beat Valencia in La Liga at the weekend to stay seventh in the table, at present good enough for a Europa Conference League spot next term - but they will be aiming to go at least one competition higher, if not two by winning the top tournament itself this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 27 April at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool’s only doubt is Roberto Firmino, after the Brazilian forward missed the Merseyside derby at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp could opt to shuffle his pack once more with Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz among those hoping to make the XI after being sub on Sunday.

Villarreal have doubts over key midfielder Francis Coquelin and centre-forward Gerard Moreno. Ex-Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is out for the foreseeable future after suffering another ACL injury. On-loan Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will likely start if Moreno isn’t passed fit.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Diaz

VIL - Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan, Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Danjuma

Odds

Liverpool 3/10

Draw 51/10

Villarreal 23/2

Prediction

A home win should be in the offing given the Reds’ Anfield form, but Villarreal should make the encounter competitive and be a threat on the break to ensure the tie isn’t over before the second leg back in Spain. Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal.