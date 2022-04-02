Liverpool scarves sold outside the ground (Reuters)

Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm.

Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international is expected to start on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically he should be fine,” Klopp said on Friday. “Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

For Roy Hodgson and Watford the match represents a stiff test, but they can ill-afford to roll over with the relegation scrap entering its final weeks. With the two sides around 18th-placed Watford in the league – Everton above and Burnley below – meeting next week, the Hornets could find themselves slipping off the pace if they fail to take any points today.

Follow all the action from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford below.