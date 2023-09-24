Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Anfield
Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten start.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was not fit enough to make the squad for the visit of West Ham as manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes from last week’s win at Wolves.
After switching the entire XI for the Europa League win over LASK Klopp went back to his strongest line-up with the previously suspended Virgil van Dijk returning for Jarrell Quansah and Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who impressed in Austria, coming in for Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen returned after missing their Europa League win over TSC Backa Topola through illness, allowing David Moyes to name the same side which lost to Manchester City last weekend.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
West Ham also started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 win on Thursday, beating TSC to get the three points. In the Premier League, their own unbeaten start was brought to an end by City last weekend as they were seen off 3-1 by the reigning champions. Before that, they'd won three and drawn one of their first four games in the competition.
Liverpool are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are looking to continue that run as they aim to keep pace with the early league leaders, Manchester City. The Reds drew their opening game of the season, but have won their last five on the bounce, coming from behind in four of those games to win. After seeing off Wolves 3-1 in the league last weekend, they followed that up with a victory of the same scoreline against LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
