Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1695559023

Liverpool vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Anfield

Sports Staff
Sunday 24 September 2023 13:37
Comments
'Something is growing': Klopp speaks on Liverpool's 'potential' this season

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not fit enough to make the squad for the visit of West Ham as manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes from last week’s win at Wolves.

After switching the entire XI for the Europa League win over LASK Klopp went back to his strongest line-up with the previously suspended Virgil van Dijk returning for Jarrell Quansah and Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who impressed in Austria, coming in for Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen returned after missing their Europa League win over TSC Backa Topola through illness, allowing David Moyes to name the same side which lost to Manchester City last weekend.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1695558966

Liverpool vs West Ham United

West Ham also started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 win on Thursday, beating TSC to get the three points. In the Premier League, their own unbeaten start was brought to an end by City last weekend as they were seen off 3-1 by the reigning champions. Before that, they'd won three and drawn one of their first four games in the competition.

24 September 2023 13:36
1695558793

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Liverpool are unbeaten in all competitions this season and are looking to continue that run as they aim to keep pace with the early league leaders, Manchester City. The Reds drew their opening game of the season, but have won their last five on the bounce, coming from behind in four of those games to win. After seeing off Wolves 3-1 in the league last weekend, they followed that up with a victory of the same scoreline against LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

24 September 2023 13:33
1695558639

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield!

24 September 2023 13:30
1695556808

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

24 September 2023 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in