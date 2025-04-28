The 21 Liverpool players set for Premier League winners’ medals and why Federico Chiesa faces anxious wait
Arne Slot’s side sealed a second Premier League triumph with victory over Tottenham
Liverpool have sealed a second Premier League triumph with their title made mathematically certain by a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham.
Arne Slot’s side have dominated the division in their first season under the Dutchman, surging clear of the pack to seize the trophy with several games to spare.
For the club’s longer-serving players involved in a breakthrough success under Jurgen Klopp in 2020, a second league win was one to be relished given how Covid impacted Liverpool’s celebrations last time around.
And having wrapped up the title at a raucous Anfield, the revelry could begin with a league title secured at home for the first time since 1990.
"To replace Jurgen is a big job and the manager did it in his own way and deserves a lot of credit," said captain Virgil van Dijk of Slot’s impact. "I don't think anyone from the outside world thought we would be Premier League champions."
Van Dijk is one of 21 players in-line to receive a winners’ medal.
Premier League rules state that any individual to have made five or more appearances in the trophy-winning league campaign must be given one of the 40 commemorative medals given to the champions.
The 21 Liverpool players to have exceeded that threshold as things stand are:
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Mohamed Salah
- Virgil van Dijk
- Luis Diaz
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Cody Gakpo
- Andry Robertson
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Curtis Jones
- Ibrahima Konate
- Darwin Nunez
- Alisson Becker
- Diogo Jota
- Wataru Endo
- Kostas Tsimikas
- Conor Bradley
- Harvey Elliott
- Jarell Quansah
- Caoimhin Kelleher
- Joe Gomez
A notable absentee from that group is Federico Chiesa. The summer signing from Juventus has battled injury in his first season on Merseyside and struggled to force his way consistently into Slot’s forward line.
Chiesa has so far made four appearances, all off the bench, in the Premier League this season - it would appear highly likely that he adds to that tally in Liverpool’s final four games, and thus meets the criteria for receipt of a medal automatically.
It may be that the Italian is granted the silver token anyway: the 40 medals can be distributed to the manager, players and officials as the successful club see fit, provided every player to have made five Premier League appearances receives one.
Liverpool are set to lift the trophy on the final day of the season when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield.
