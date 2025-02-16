Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds seek to extend lead at top of table

Wolves will be a challenge, new manager doing well - Slot

Liverpool play host to Wolves in the Premier League with the aim of re-establishing their big lead at the top of the table after a chaotic Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds are chasing a first league title under manager Arne Slot and came into the weekend with a seven-point cushion over Arsenal in second place. The Gunners’ victory over Leicester on Saturday cut that to four but Liverpool cane restore the gap today. Their last outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park and Slot’s men will want to respond positively when they take on Wolves at Anfield.

For their part, Wolves are battling to avoid relegation and need to keep collecting points to remain outside the relegation zone. Before this gameweek their were only two points separating them from 18th placed Leicester and three between them and 19th placed Ipswich. Any points collected at Anfield would be a bonus for their chances of survival.

Follow all the latest updates from Anfield with our live blog below: