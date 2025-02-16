Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds seek to extend lead at top of table
Arne Slot’s men can restore their seven-point lead over Arsenal with victory at home to Wolves
Liverpool play host to Wolves in the Premier League with the aim of re-establishing their big lead at the top of the table after a chaotic Merseyside derby against Everton.
The Reds are chasing a first league title under manager Arne Slot and came into the weekend with a seven-point cushion over Arsenal in second place. The Gunners’ victory over Leicester on Saturday cut that to four but Liverpool cane restore the gap today. Their last outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park and Slot’s men will want to respond positively when they take on Wolves at Anfield.
For their part, Wolves are battling to avoid relegation and need to keep collecting points to remain outside the relegation zone. Before this gameweek their were only two points separating them from 18th placed Leicester and three between them and 19th placed Ipswich. Any points collected at Anfield would be a bonus for their chances of survival.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Curtis Jones will miss the match following his red card against Everton and Arne Slot should be unable to lead the team from the touchline.
Trent Alexander-Arnold made a second half appearance in the derby and could be fit enough to start following a recent knock, but Cody Gakpo is a doubt after he was forced off against Everton with a knock.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
When is Liverpool vs Wolves?
The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 16 February at Anfield, Liverpool.
Good morning
Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League today with the aim of maintaining their lead at the top of the table. The Reds came into the weekend with a seven-point lead over Arsenal and victory at Anfield today would keep them on course for a first league title under Arne Slot.
The hosts come into the match on the back of a fiery Merseyside derby which saw James Tarkowski equalise late in stoppage time and four red cards issued after the final whistle. Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff were both dismissed for arguing with the match officials. Liverpool took a point from the match but will hope to add another three to their tally against the midlands club today.
Wolves need points of their own as they sit precariously close to the relegation zone. Before yesterday’s fixtures, Vitor Pereira’s side were just two points above the bottom three but they have managed back-to-back wins after beating Aston Villa in the league and Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup. Could they make it three in a row against Liverpool?
