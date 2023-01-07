Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday night as they welcome Wolves to Anfield in the third round.

Jurgen Klopp’s side - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year’s final - have Premier League opposition first up and are looking for a response following a disappointing defeat at Brentford on Monday.

Wolves, meanwhile, drew against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening and are looking to record a shock win as Julen Lopetegui experiences FA Cup football for the first time.

The teams have not met yet this season in the Premier League - they last met on the final day of last season, when the Reds won 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Liverpool play Wolves at 8pm GMT on Saturday 7 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 4 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

What is the team news?

Cody Gakpo could make his debut for the Reds following his move from PSV Eindhoven; Jordan Henderson is set to be back in the squad after concussion but Virgil van Dijk misses out due to a hamstring injury. Back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could deputise for Allison.

Lopetegui is still without Pedro Neto and Boubacar Traore, while Daniel Podence - who scored a brilliant goal against Villa - is doubtful after picking up a knock in midweek.

Predicted lineups

LIV - Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

WOL - Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Nunes, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Traore

Odds

Liverpool - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Wolves - 8/1

Prediction

Expect a big response from Liverpool in front of their home fans under the lights - with Gakpo spearheading the attack. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves