Liverpool visit Wolves as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to claim their first Premier League win in 2023.

Liverpool’s only win so far this year was against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay, with Harvey Elliott’s goal securing a 1-0 win at Molineux.

The Reds were then knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton last weekend, while Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League matches.

Wolves had a busy month of transfer business under Julen Lopetegui but they remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, and sit outside the bottom three only on goal difference.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 4 February.

Is the match on TV?

Wolves vs Liverpool is not available to watch on TV in the UK. Highlights will be available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while The Independent will be providing updates in our live blog.

What is the team news?

Craig Dawson could make his Wolves debut after arriving from West Ham, while Joao Gomes is another new addition. Pedro Neto is nearing a return but remains out, along with Boubacar Traore, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Ibrahima Konate became the latest player to join Liverpool’s injury list, with the France defender ruled out for two weeks with a hamstring problem. Virgil van Djik, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also out.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Jose Sa; Samedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Neves, Nunes, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Podence

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Bajcetic, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Odds

Wolves: 16/5

Draw: 29/10

Liverpool: 10/11

Prediction

Liverpool arrive at Molineux out of form and with a number of injuries in defence, to add to the general instability of the team. This could be another difficult afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Wolves 1-1 Liverpool