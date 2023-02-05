Lorient vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
Follow live coverage as Lorient take on Angers SCO in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Lorient).
Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Koné.
Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julien Ponceau (Lorient).
Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Yan Valery.
Bamba Dieng (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Himad Abdelli (Angers).
