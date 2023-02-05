Jump to content

Liveupdated1675606923

Lorient vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lorient take on Angers SCO in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675606825

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

5 February 2023 14:20
1675606758

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Lorient).

5 February 2023 14:19
1675606683

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Koné.

5 February 2023 14:18
1675606417

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 February 2023 14:13
1675606351

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Foul by Julien Ponceau (Lorient).

5 February 2023 14:12
1675606177

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 14:09
1675606095

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.

5 February 2023 14:08
1675606054

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Yan Valery.

5 February 2023 14:07
1675605956

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Bamba Dieng (Lorient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 February 2023 14:05
1675605760

Lorient vs Angers SCO

Foul by Himad Abdelli (Angers).

5 February 2023 14:02

