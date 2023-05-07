Lorient vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
Lorient vs Brest
Match ends, Lorient 2, Brest 1.
Lorient vs Brest
Second Half ends, Lorient 2, Brest 1.
Lorient vs Brest
Attempt blocked. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Le Fée.
Lorient vs Brest
Second yellow card to Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) for a bad foul.
Lorient vs Brest
Mahdi Camara (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lorient vs Brest
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Brendan Chardonnet.
Lorient vs Brest
Foul by Lilian Brassier (Brest).
Lorient vs Brest
Jérémy Le Douaron (Brest) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Lorient vs Brest
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Lilian Brassier.
Lorient vs Brest
Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high.
