Liveupdated1683471303

Lorient vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lorient take on Brest in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471259

Lorient vs Brest

Match ends, Lorient 2, Brest 1.

7 May 2023 15:54
1683471214

Lorient vs Brest

Second Half ends, Lorient 2, Brest 1.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471194

Lorient vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Le Fée.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471126

Lorient vs Brest

Second yellow card to Jean-Victor Makengo (Lorient) for a bad foul.

7 May 2023 15:52
1683471123

Lorient vs Brest

Mahdi Camara (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 15:52
1683471062

Lorient vs Brest

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Brendan Chardonnet.

7 May 2023 15:51
1683470998

Lorient vs Brest

Foul by Lilian Brassier (Brest).

7 May 2023 15:49
1683470962

Lorient vs Brest

Jérémy Le Douaron (Brest) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

7 May 2023 15:49
1683470914

Lorient vs Brest

Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Lilian Brassier.

7 May 2023 15:48
1683470909

Lorient vs Brest

Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high.

7 May 2023 15:48

