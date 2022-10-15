Lorient vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
Follow live coverage as Lorient take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Lorient vs Reims
Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).
Lorient vs Reims
Julien Laporte (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lorient vs Reims
Foul by Bradley Locko (Reims).
Lorient vs Reims
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Bradley Locko.
Lorient vs Reims
Attempt saved. Yoann Cathline (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Lorient vs Reims
Offside, Lorient. Terem Moffi tries a through ball, but Yoann Cathline is caught offside.
Lorient vs Reims
First Half begins.
Lorient vs Reims
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Lorient vs Reims
