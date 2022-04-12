Louis van Gaal: Netherlands manager gives positive update following cancer treatment
Van Gaal revealed recently that he is battling prostate cancer and is receiving treatment
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has given a positive update after undergoing treatment in his battle with prostate cancer.
The 70-year-old Dutchman recently shocked the footballing world with the devastating news that he has been fighting the illness.
But on Tuesday, Van Gaal confirmed that the extensive treatment he has had is showing encouraging progress.
Speaking to the Dutch news agency ANP about his condition, the former Manchester United boss said: “I’ve been through everything. I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did.”
Earlier this month, Van Gaal revealed in a press conference that he had been fighting the disease for some time.
And his players were also blindsided by the news, with Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk admitting he had no prior knowledge of Van Gaal’s condition.
The Liverpool defender said: “I was…in shock last night when I heard his interview. He’s getting his film out next week, so I was just wondering how he would promote it a little bit and speak about his life and then obviously, that was a big shock.
“I messaged him after the interview. It definitely says a lot about him. I said to him as well, he’s probably not that type of guy that needs a lot of sympathy, that’s how he is.
“But I told him as well that we are definitely going to be there for him as a group whenever he needs it and hopefully we can also make it for him a World Cup to never forget.”
