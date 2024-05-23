Lucas Paqueta vows to clear his name after being charged with spot-fixing

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has vowed to “fight with every breath” to clear his name after being charged with four spot-fixing offences.

The Football Association alleges the Brazil international attempted to get booked for betting purposes in Premier League matches against Leicester in November 2022, Aston Villa in March 2023, Leeds in May 2023 and Bournemouth last August.

However, Paqueta will forcefully contest the disciplinary action.

“I am extremely surprised and upset that The FA has decided to charge me,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

“For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

“I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment.”

West Ham have pledged to stand by their player.

“Lucas categorically denies the breach and will continue to robustly defend his position,” a club spokesperson said.

“The club will continue to stand by and support the player throughout the process and will make no further comment until the matter is concluded.”

Paqueta has also been charged with “two breaches of FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2″, which relates to providing information and documents.

A statement from the FA said: “It’s alleged that he directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.”

Paqueta has until June 3 to provide a response to the charges, subject to any request for an extension to this deadline.

Sporting sanctions for players found guilty of spot-fixing range from a six-month suspension to a life ban.