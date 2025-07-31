Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of misconduct charges related to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The Brazilian was charged with four alleged breaches in May 2024, relating to FA Rule E5.1 and concerning matches involving West Ham.

It was alleged that Paqueta attempted to receive a red card in order to influence matches with the improper purpose of impacting the betting market, with one or more persons able to profit from betting on the game.

Paqueta denied the charges and his name has been cleared after an independent regulatory commission found the charges not proven.

“The club has stood by Lucas since the very start of a long and difficult process,” said West Ham in a statement.

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of FA betting rules (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

While Paqueta added: “Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations. I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

“To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

The FA said two charges against Paqueta concerned his failure to co-operate with the investigation, with the governing stating that these charges have been proven.

A commission will now decide the appropriate sanction for Paqueta relating to those two breaches "at the earliest opportunity".

West Ham United Vice-Chair Karren Brady said: “We are pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a Club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process. Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the Club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United."

