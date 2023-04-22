Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucy Bronze injury: England receive update after Chelsea’s defeat to Barcelona

Bronze limped off midway through the second half at Stamford Bridge in what was a major concern for Sarina Wiegman

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 22 April 2023 15:29
Comments
<p>Lucy Bronze suffered an injury at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Lucy Bronze suffered an injury at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

(PA Wire)

England defender Lucy Bronze is feeling “really good” despite hobbling off with a knee injury in Barcelona’s win against Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League.

Te sight of Bronze limping off the pitch at Stamford Bridge would have been a major worry for Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the World Cup, especially with Leah WIlliamson and Beth Mead ruled out of the tournament with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

The right back returned to the bench after going down the tunnel midway through the second half with ice on her knee in what was a positive sign, and the Barcelona manager Jonatan Giráldez provided further encouragement that Bronze had escaped a serious injury after the match.

“She’s normal, she’s fine,” Giráldez said. “At the moment it was bad and we made the substitution. But now it’s really good.”

Recommended

Willamson was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after rupturing her ACL in Arsenal/s Women’s Super League defeat to Manchester United last week.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in