Lucy Bronze to depart Manchester City as England star becomes latest to leave club

Manchester City have confirmed that England international Lucy Bronze will leave the club at the end of her contract this summer.

The 2020 Fifa Best winner becomes the latest first-team star to leave the Women’s Super League side, with midfielders Caroline Weir and Georgia Stanway also set to depart at the end of their respective deals.

Bronze returned to Manchester City for a second spell at the club in 2020 on a two-year deal following three seasons at Lyon, but missed the opening half of this season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 30-year-old returned to help City qualify for the Women’s Champions League, win the Conti Cup and reach the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley, where they were beaten by Chelsea in extra time.

The right-back, who will be a key player for Sarina Wiegman’s England team at the home Euros this summer, has been linked with a move to the United States, where she played college football at North Carolina.

Bronze’s departure is a further blow to Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor, who is now facing a rebuilding job this summer.

Stanway has signed with Bayern Munich while Scotland international Weir has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.