Luis Diaz makes major admission as Liverpool fight to keep Colombian star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Diaz has revealed that his representatives are talking with other clubs.

Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona for the Colombia winger and have insisted he is not for sale.

And Diaz said he is happy at Anfield and does not want to leave – but is considering alternatives in case Liverpool do not give him the right offer for a new deal.

The former Porto winger’s contract expires in 2027, though he said he is content to stay at Anfield for the next two years.

Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Diaz scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, including 13 in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool regain the Premier League title.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both talked about their interest in Diaz as they look to add another forward to their squad.