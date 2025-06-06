Luis Diaz makes major admission as Liverpool fight to keep Colombian star
Barcelona have had an offer rejected for Diaz
Luis Diaz has revealed that his representatives are talking with other clubs.
Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona for the Colombia winger and have insisted he is not for sale.
And Diaz said he is happy at Anfield and does not want to leave – but is considering alternatives in case Liverpool do not give him the right offer for a new deal.
The former Porto winger’s contract expires in 2027, though he said he is content to stay at Anfield for the next two years.
Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.
“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”
Diaz scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, including 13 in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool regain the Premier League title.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both talked about their interest in Diaz as they look to add another forward to their squad.
