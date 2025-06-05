The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Liverpool insist Luis Diaz is not for sale after Barcelona approach rebuffed
The Catalan club are hoping to add a forward to their squad this summer but may have to look elsewhere
Liverpool have rejected Barcelona’s approach to try and sign Luis Diaz by telling the Spanish champions the winger is not for sale.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Diaz as they look to add another forward to the squad that regained the La Liga title.
But Liverpool are determined to keep the 28-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League, and do not want to enter into negotiations.
Manager Arne Slot successfully converted Diaz into a striker for much of the campaign and he scored a Champions League hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.
However, Diaz only has two years left on his contract and Liverpool could risk losing him on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal.
Barcelona are also keen on Marcus Rashford, who is available for transfer at Manchester United after the end of his loan spell at Aston Villa. United would hope to get £40m for the forward.
