Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Liverpool insist Luis Diaz is not for sale after Barcelona approach rebuffed

The Catalan club are hoping to add a forward to their squad this summer but may have to look elsewhere

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 05 June 2025 13:27 BST
Comments
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy at Anfield

Liverpool have rejected Barcelona’s approach to try and sign Luis Diaz by telling the Spanish champions the winger is not for sale.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Diaz as they look to add another forward to the squad that regained the La Liga title.

But Liverpool are determined to keep the 28-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League, and do not want to enter into negotiations.

Manager Arne Slot successfully converted Diaz into a striker for much of the campaign and he scored a Champions League hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Diaz only has two years left on his contract and Liverpool could risk losing him on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal.

Barcelona are also keen on Marcus Rashford, who is available for transfer at Manchester United after the end of his loan spell at Aston Villa. United would hope to get £40m for the forward.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in