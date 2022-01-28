Luis Diaz: Liverpool move to beat Tottenham and Manchester United to Porto winger
The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million for the Colombia international
Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.
The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.
It is understood the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.
Tottenham are also keen on the player but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford and Liverpool responded by bringing forward their plans.
However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently in Argentina with his national team.
Liverpool are flying a team out to South America to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue.
Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies