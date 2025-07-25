Bayern Munich revive talks with Liverpool over Luis Diaz transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich are back in talks with Liverpool as their attempts to buy Luis Diaz continue.

The German champions had a £58.5m bid for the Colombian winger rejected earlier this month. And while Liverpool have maintained their stance that Diaz is not for sale, Bayern have been in persistent dialogue in their hopes to sign the 28-year-old.

They made an initial approach for Diaz, which Liverpool rebuffed, before returning with a £67.5m offer, which was nowhere near one Liverpool would consider. The Premier League champions believe Diaz is worth at least €100m (£87m).

Bayern are yet to make a second bid but their continued interest shows they have not moved on to other targets as they look for a replacement for the departed Leroy Sane.

Liverpool regard Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season and operated as both a left winger and a centre-forward, as a key player. He has two years left on his contract.

Luis Diaz is wanted by Bayern Munich ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Liverpool have strengthened their forward line this week with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m, taking their spending for the summer to around £250m.

They had also made an inquiry for Alexander Isak, who wants to explore the option of a move away from Newcastle and who could cost more than the £100m club-record fee paid for Florian Wirtz, before buying Ekitike.

Liverpool have also extended the contract of left-back Owen Beck and loaned him to Championship club Derby.