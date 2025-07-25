Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Bayern Munich revive talks with Liverpool over Luis Diaz transfer

Liverpool do not want to sell the Colombia international

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 25 July 2025 15:12 BST
Comments
Why Milos Kerkez Fixes Liverpool's Biggest Problem

Bayern Munich are back in talks with Liverpool as their attempts to buy Luis Diaz continue.

The German champions had a £58.5m bid for the Colombian winger rejected earlier this month. And while Liverpool have maintained their stance that Diaz is not for sale, Bayern have been in persistent dialogue in their hopes to sign the 28-year-old.

They made an initial approach for Diaz, which Liverpool rebuffed, before returning with a £67.5m offer, which was nowhere near one Liverpool would consider. The Premier League champions believe Diaz is worth at least €100m (£87m).

Bayern are yet to make a second bid but their continued interest shows they have not moved on to other targets as they look for a replacement for the departed Leroy Sane.

Liverpool regard Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season and operated as both a left winger and a centre-forward, as a key player. He has two years left on his contract.

Luis Diaz is wanted by Bayern Munich
Luis Diaz is wanted by Bayern Munich (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have strengthened their forward line this week with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m, taking their spending for the summer to around £250m.

They had also made an inquiry for Alexander Isak, who wants to explore the option of a move away from Newcastle and who could cost more than the £100m club-record fee paid for Florian Wirtz, before buying Ekitike.

Liverpool have also extended the contract of left-back Owen Beck and loaned him to Championship club Derby.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in