Liverpool reveal Luis Diaz plan after rejecting Bayern Munich bid
Bayern have seen an opening bid of €67.5m for the Colombian star rejected
Liverpool have rejected an opening offer of €67.5m from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz and remain adamant that the Colombian forward is not for sale.
The German champions had already made an approach for Diaz, which Liverpool had rebuffed, but they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.
Liverpool see Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League title and who flourished as both a left winger and a striker for Arne Slot, as a key player for this season and the rest of his contract, which ends in 2027.
They believe Diaz is worth over €100m, a value they had attached for auditing purposes and in reference to the prices commanded by other high-class forwards in the Premier League and international transfer market.
They are aware there is also a long-standing interest in Diaz from the Saudi Pro League, where Bruno Fernandes, who is two years older than the Liverpool player, was a €100m target for Al-Hilal.
Barcelona had also shown interest in Diaz, but Liverpool had told the Spanish champions the former Porto player is not available.
Barca subsequently switched their attentions to Nico Williams, who instead decided to stay at Athletic Bilbao, while Marcus Rashford is also a target for them.
Bayern are looking for a replacement for winger Leroy Sane, who has joined Galatasaray on a free transfer, while the club’s record appearance-maker, Thomas Muller, has also left and they will be without the injured Jamal Musiala for the first few months of the season.
