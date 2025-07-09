Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Jamal Musiala says ‘no-one to blame’ for horror injury at Club World Cup

The Bayern Munich midfielder has undergone surgery after the incident in the defeat to PSG

Reuters
Wednesday 09 July 2025 16:28 BST
Comments
Jamal Musiala suffered a terrible injury at the Club World Cup
Jamal Musiala suffered a terrible injury at the Club World Cup (AP)

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has said no one was to blame for the horrific leg-break he suffered in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint Germain, adding that "situations like this happen".

The 22-year-old sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle following a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the first half.

The Germany international, who was taken off on a stretcher, flew back from Atlanta to Munich where he had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a few months and miss the start of the new season.

"The surgery went really well, I'm in good care and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this," Musiala said in an Instagram post.

"I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again."

Donnarumma looked visibly shaken following the injury and said after the match that his "prayers and well wishes" were with Musiala.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was very upset about the incident, saying shortly after the 2-0 defeat that he had "rarely been so angry."

Musiala finished the season with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions as Bayern won the Bundesliga title.

Reuters

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in