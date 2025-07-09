Jamal Musiala says ‘no-one to blame’ for horror injury at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has said no one was to blame for the horrific leg-break he suffered in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint Germain, adding that "situations like this happen".

The 22-year-old sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle following a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the first half.

The Germany international, who was taken off on a stretcher, flew back from Atlanta to Munich where he had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a few months and miss the start of the new season.

"The surgery went really well, I'm in good care and I wanted to say there's no one to blame for this," Musiala said in an Instagram post.

"I think situations like this happen and now I'm just going to use the next period of time to build up my strength and positivity again."

Donnarumma looked visibly shaken following the injury and said after the match that his "prayers and well wishes" were with Musiala.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was very upset about the incident, saying shortly after the 2-0 defeat that he had "rarely been so angry."

Musiala finished the season with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions as Bayern won the Bundesliga title.

Reuters