Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has accused his PSG counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma of recklessness after Jamal Musiala suffered a broken leg during their Club World Cup quarter-final in Atlanta.

Musiala was injured in added time before the break following a collision in PSG's penalty area. As the 22-year-old rushed into a challenge with defender William Pacho, PSG keeper Donnarumma dived on to the ball and inadvertently rolled over Musiala's left leg, twisting it at an alarming angle.

Bayern's medical team rushed on to the pitch as Donnarumma, visibly shaken, dropped to the ground with his hands on his head in disbelief at the severity of the injury. Players from both teams formed a circle around Musiala who was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Referee Anthony Taylor brought the first half to an early conclusion after the incident with the scores level at 0-0. PSG went on to win the game thanks to Desire Doue’s late goal.

Afterwards Neuer said: "It was a situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's risk-taking. He was prepared to accept the risk of injuring his opponent.”

open image in gallery The players react to Jamal Musiala's injury in Atlanta ( AP )

open image in gallery Jamal Musiala holds his face in pain as he is carried away ( AP )

Neuer added: "I went to him and said, 'Don't you want to go and see our player?' It's a matter of respect, of going there and wishing the guy all the best. He then did it. Fairplay is always a part of it. I would have reacted differently."

Donnarumma was clearly upset during the match and posted on Instagram afterwards: “All my prayers and well wishes are with you Jamal Musiala.”

But Bayern’s director of sport Max Eberl was also critical of the Italy international.

“When I jump onto his [Musiala's] lower leg while sprinting, weighing 100 kg, there's a high risk of something happening,” Eberl said. “I don't think he did it intentionally, but he also wasn't being considerate.”

The Bayern manager, Vincent Kompany, said his “blood was boiling” after losing Musiala to such a serious injury, which is likely to mean several months out of action.

"I've rarely been so angry at half time, not against my players - I know there are much more important things in life, but for these guys it's their life. Someone like Jamal lives for this. He just came back from a setback and now this happens. You feel powerless. My blood is still boiling right now, not because of the result, that's football. But because it happened to someone that enjoys the game so much.”

PSG vice-captain Achraf Hakimi said: “I send him all my support. I hope he'll be back soon and we'll soon see him on the pitch again.”