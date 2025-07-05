The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PSG vs Bayern Munich live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Club World Cup quarter-final
PSG and Bayern Munich are two of the favourites to lift the Club World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will lock horns in a clash of Club World Cup titans as two of the competition favourites look to go one step closer to history.
European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.
The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.
Follow all of the action from the Club World Cup quarter-final with our live blog below:
Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup
Matheus Martinelli and substitute Hercules struck as Brazilian side Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Saudi club Al-Hilal.
Martinelli fired into the top corner after finding some room in the box following Gabriel Fuentes' cutback five minutes before half-time although they were quickly pegged back in Orlando.
While Al-Hilal were denied a penalty by VAR, Marcos Leonardo struck from close range following a corner in the 51st minute for his fourth goal of the tournament.
But Hercules, who came off the bench to guarantee Fluminense's win over Inter Milan last time out, struck in the 70th minute as the super-sub fired low into the net after his initial shot was blocked.
Enzo Maresca says Chelsea Club World Cup win over Palmeiras was ‘perfect night’
Enzo Maresca hailed the “perfect night” after his Chelsea side reached the Club World Cup final and witnessed a sparkling display by incoming signing Estevao Willian.
A deflected late Malo Gusto cross saw the Londoners snatch a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.
That came after Cole Palmer’s early opener had been cancelled out by a stunning strike from Estevao, the 18-year-old winger who is to join them after the tournament.
Maresca said: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic day. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup – the best clubs in the world – and we are there.
“Probably for us it has been the perfect night because we won and Estevao scored, so it was very good for all of us.”
Last night's action...
Two of our semi-finalists are already confirmed, with Chelsea enjoying an encouraging night in Philadelphia as they both progressed past Palmeiras and got a glimpse of the talent of new recruit Estevao.
Chelsea reach Club World Cup semi-finals as late own goal downs Palmeiras
Harry Kane highlights Bayern key to upsetting PSG at Club World Cup
Harry Kane maintains Bayern Munich will use the “feeling” from defeating Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s Champions League to come out on top in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Kane struck a double in the 4-2 win over Flamengo to set up a last eight clash with the European champions.
And ‘FC Hollywood’ came out on top in the group phase of last season’s Champions League, with Kim Min Jae scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.
And now Kane is determined to come out on top, emphasising how Vincent Kompany’s side believe they can beat anybody at their best.
Club World Cup 2025: Knockout fixtures and results
The knockout rounds are underway in the United States with this expanded competition being rather rapidly whittled down. Here’s a reminder of the schedule left to come:
PSG vs Bayern Munich live
PSG and Bayern Munich clash in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup as two of Europe’s biggest clubs vie for a place in the last four. Kick off in Atlanta is at 5pm BST.
